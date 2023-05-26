WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Preempted for coverage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
__
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
__
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Austan Goolsbee, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
Minneapolis Who are the Democratic Socialists, and why are they winning Minneapolis DFL endorsements?
More From Nation
Business
Biden, GOP reach debt-ceiling deal, now Congress must approve it to prevent calamitous default
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an ''agreement in principle'' to raise the nation's legal debt ceiling, but now Congress must rush to approve the spending cuts package in a matter of days to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.
Nation
New Mexico mayor: shooting involving motorcycle gangs kills 3, wounds 5 at annual holiday rally
Three people were killed and five were wounded in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally in a New Mexico town late Saturday afternoon, the mayor said.
Nation
Why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment fight isn't finished yet
The Texas Legislature already made one historic move with its impeachment of Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Another one is coming.
Nation
Debt ceiling tests McCarthy, as GOP speaker rides breezily through fight of his career
One morning amid the debt ceiling crisis, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy climbed onto his mountain bike and took a ride along the National Mall, marveling at the monuments.
Nation
Debt-ceiling deal: What's in and what's out of the agreement to avert US default
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached an agreement in principle on legislation to increase the nation's borrowing authority and avoid a default.