WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Laredo, Texas, Mayor Victor Treviño and El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser; Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.; Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Mayorkas; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn.; Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.
Early heat wave in Pacific Northwest could break records
An early May heat wave this weekend could surpass daily records in parts of the Pacific Northwest and worsen wildfires already burning in western Canada, a historically temperate region that has grappled with scorching summer temperatures and unprecedented wildfires fueled by climate change in recent years.
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
A Ponca tribe chief whose landmark lawsuit in 1879 established that a Native American is a person under the law was honored Friday with the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp that features his portrait.
Washington Commanders timeline under Dan Snyder
Dan Snyder's ownership of the Washington Commanders, which has been a matter of considerable debate for many years, is coming to an end.
Witness: Teen wounded by Baltimore police was shot in the back while running away
A teenager critically wounded by Baltimore police Thursday afternoon was shot in the back while running from officers, according to an eyewitness account that raised more questions about whether the shooting was justified.
Here's what it looks like at the US-Mexico border as Title 42 expires
From the Rio Grande Valley in Texas to San Diego and Tijuana, many migrants gathered along sections of the U.S.-Mexico border questioned when or whether they would cross into the United States to seek asylum once pandemic-related restrictions known as Title 42 ended.