WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Jason Armstrong, police chief in Apex, North Carolina; Allison Anderman, senior counsel and director of local policy, Giffords Law Center.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — To be announced.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
Nation
Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge, citing new evidence
Prosecutors on Friday formally dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film ''Rust, '' citing new evidence and the need for more time to investigate.
Nation
Atlanta trans woman Koko Da Doll, documentary subject, slain
Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women and the dangers they face, was shot to death in Atlanta this week, her sister said.
Business
New this week: 'Judy Blume,' Rodrigo y Gabriela, Minecraft
Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.
Business
Confusion as Musk's Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Twitter has long been a way for people to keep track of tornado watches, train delays, news alerts or the latest crime warnings from their local police department.