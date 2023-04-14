WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Gillibrand; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
