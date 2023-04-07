WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Attorney General Bill Barr; James Trusty, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
__
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Trusty; former state Rep. Justin Jones, D-Tenn.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
__
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Senate Chaplain Barry Black.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Ojibwe woman makes history as North Dakota poet laureate
North Dakota lawmakers have appointed an Ojibwe woman as the state's poet laureate, making her the first Native American to hold this position in the state and increasing attention to her expertise on the troubled history of Native American boarding schools.
Home & Garden
$14.75 million home on Lake Minnetonka offers stunning views, nautical theme
The Nantucket-inspired house on Wayzata Bay sits on a peninsula with lakefront on three sides.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Attorney General Bill Barr; James Trusty, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Variety
Moose feasts on lobby plants in Alaska hospital building
So this moose walks into a medical building...
Music
Future's Saturday concert at Target Center canceled
Ticket holders will receive refunds.