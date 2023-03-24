Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in New York; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former Homeland Security secretaries Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff; Bill Bratton, a former New York City police commissioner. __

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Warner; Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.