WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
__
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Warren; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
__
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Warren; Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/20/2023 :
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Nation
New this week: 'Top Gun,' Lana Del Rey and 'Rabbit Hole'
Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.
Variety
St. Patrick's Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
From New York City, to Savannah, Georgia, to the halls of the White House, thousands of people in the U.S. celebrated St. Patrick's Day with parades, pub crawls and a state visit.
Home & Garden
New works celebrate spaces designed for and by Black homeowners
Books, exhibitions and archival projects aim to tell a more complete story of Black interiors.