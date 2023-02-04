WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; retired Amd. Mike Mullen, a former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Buttigieg; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Booker; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Buttigieg; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Jared Bernstein, member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers
