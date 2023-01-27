WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Ben Crump, who represents the family of Tyre Nichols; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.
"Fox News Sunday" — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Adam Smith, D-Wash.; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
World
2 dead, 2 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's biggest city
Police said Saturday that two people had died and two more were missing as torrential rain and flooding continued to cause widespread disruption to New Zealand's largest city.