WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Preempted by holiday programming.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — 75th anniversary special.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — No program this week.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York; musician Michael W. Smith; Morrill Worcester, founder of Wreaths Across America.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's "This Week" — Preempted by holiday programming.
Magazine
10 novel 'kidsperiences' make great gifts
Dogsledding, llama-hugging, indoor ziplines and more offer fresh thrills for kids of all ages.
Nation
New mural painted in memory of LA's famed mountain lion
An artist has devoted a sweeping new street mural to the memory of one of Los Angeles' most famous residents.
Home & Garden
Lumber baron's restored 'vintage' lakeside cabin near Ely lists for $798,500
This is only the second time Oppel's Point, built as a summer retreat in 1930, has been listed.
Nation
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won't slow Santa's travels
The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the " bomb cyclone " hitting North America to affect Saint Nick's global travels.