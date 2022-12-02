WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Dave Joyce, R-Ohio; Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu; Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Reps. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Angus King, I-Maine; former Vice President Mike Pence.
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Inspired
St. Paul firehouse dog helps rescue the rescuers: 'It's just her presence'
The trained service dog helps first responders deal with the pressures of their work.
Nation
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."
Nation
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
A 33-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of rapper Takeoff, who police on Friday said was an "innocent bystander" when he was struck by gunfire outside a Houston bowling alley.
Variety
Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial
Jurors began deliberating Friday in the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, after a final push from the prosecution.
Home & Garden
5 ways to save on your heating bill this winter
Home heating costs are expected to be at their highest in more than a decade.