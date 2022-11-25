WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Fauci; Polis; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff, former homeland security secretaries.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Politics
Biden, family attend Christmas tree lighting on Nantucket
The Biden family's tradition of eating lunch, shopping and watching a Christmas tree lighting in downtown Nantucket on Friday became mostly about keeping the president's 2-year-old grandson from having a meltdown.
Business
Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday
Cautious shoppers hunted for the best deals at stores and online as retailers offered new Black Friday discounts to entice consumers eager to start buying holiday gifts but weighed down by inflation.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.
Business
Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes
Netflix's trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards like Amanda Konkle who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes.
Nation
Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband hospitalized
A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said.