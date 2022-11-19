WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Paul Ryan, former Republican speaker of the House.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Former Vice President Mike Pence.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Pence; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., mayor-elect of Los Angeles.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.