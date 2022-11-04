WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.
"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla.
