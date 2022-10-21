WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — The nominees for Arizona governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Amos Hochstein, senior U.S. adviser for energy security; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.
"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
