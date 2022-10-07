WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — The nominees for Arizona governor, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Bill Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn
"Fox News Sunday" — Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Music
Review: Chris Stapleton far from 'Cold' in long-awaited return to Xcel Center
Openers Elle King and Morgan Wade helped turn the concept of a modern country concert on end Friday night in St. Paul.
World
K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription
South Korea's military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday: