WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Criswell, Scott; Kevin Anderson, mayor of Fort Myers, Florida; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Criswell, Rubio, Scott.
"Fox News Sunday" — Criswell; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.
Politics Minnesota DFL slams GOP attorney general candidate over questionnaire he calls 'categorically false'
Politics
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight.
Nation
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead.
Nation
Arizona judge won't pause ruling that stopped all abortions
An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion right groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal.
Nation
Vegas survivors signal hope even as mass shootings march on
It's been five years since carnage and death sent his family running into the night, leaving them separated and terrified as a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip.
Business
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions.