WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sullivan; Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — British Prime Minister Liz Truss; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
