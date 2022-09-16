WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Joe O'Dea, Republican Senate nominee in Colorado.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.; University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Adams; U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Pandemic homeless hotels close, sending some back to streets
As Charlie Gilmore collected his belongings Friday to leave the Denver hotel that had been a home to him and 137 other previously homeless people during the pandemic, he pondered where he would spend the night.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: