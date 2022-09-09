WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Vice President Kamala Harris.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Karen Pierce, British ambassador to the U.S.; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi; retired Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie.
CNN's "State of the Union" — To be announced.
"Fox News Sunday" — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Jane Hartley, U.S. ambassador to Britain.
Judge restores oil lease on land sacred to US, Canada tribes
A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to reinstate a drilling lease that has been in dispute for decades on land near the Blackfeet Indian Reservation that is considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada.
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were: