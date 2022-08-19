WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator; David Laufman, former chief of counterintelligence at the Justice Department.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Bill Paxton family settles lawsuit with hospital over death
The family of the late actor Bill Paxton has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before he died in 2017, according to a court filing Friday.
Nation
Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'
A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly as a minor testified Friday that she agonized several years ago about whether to cooperate with federal investigators who were looking into child abuse allegations involving the singer, but she ultimately did because she didn't want to "carry his lies."
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
Sports
Kobe Bryant's widow says crash photos turned grief to horror
Vanessa Bryant testified Friday that she was only beginning to grieve the loss of her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna when she was faced with the fresh horror of learning that sheriff's deputies and firefighters had shot and shared photos of their bodies at the site of the helicopter crash that killed them.
Variety
Minnesota's hot dish ministries serve parishioners in need
These volunteers organize comforting meals when church members need them most.