WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Bill Richardson, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Reps. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich.; Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Abrams; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were: