WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former Vice President Al Gore; White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Gore; Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Jha; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Hogan; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Cheney; Jha.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
'Day by day': Trade bans, inflation send food prices soaring
Soki Wu's food stall, tucked in a food court in a shopping mall in Singapore, is a crowd favorite for its fresh, juicy "chicken rice," a national dish. But customers recently began complaining that his chicken didn't taste quite as good as it used to.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Politics
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion.
World
Beijing court rules against woman who wanted to freeze eggs
A Chinese court has overruled a rare legal challenge brought by an unmarried Beijing woman seeking the right to freeze her eggs.