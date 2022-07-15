WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser; Amos Hochstein, senior advisor for energy security at the State Department; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Jason Furman, former chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.; Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein.
"Fox News Sunday" — Bernstein; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.
