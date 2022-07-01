WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Mayorkas; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.
"Fox News Sunday" — John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.
