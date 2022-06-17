WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Loretta Mester, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Fred Upton, R-Mich., and Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas; Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
"Fox News Sunday" — Deese; Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.
