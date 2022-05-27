WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Murphy; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Ronnie Garza, a county commissioner in Uvalde, Texas; Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise; Jaclyn Corin, co-founder of March for Our Lives.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Kinzinger; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-Texas.
"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.
