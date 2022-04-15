WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Jha; Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; David Beasley, head of the U.N. World Food Program; Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; singer Dave Matthews.
"Fox News Sunday" — Jha; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
AP Photos: Spain celebrates post-pandemic Easter processions
Wailing bugles, rhythmic drumbeats and eerie religious chants can be heard once again across Spain this year as the country's massively popular Easter religious processions return after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Ex-WNBA guard pleads not guilty to strangling former partner
Former WNBA player Shoni Schimmel was arrested Friday and pleaded not guilty to assaulting a former partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in northeastern Oregon.