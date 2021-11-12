WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Deese; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears' conservatorship
Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.
Nation
70 minutes at Astroworld: A countdown to catastrophe
Anticipation had been building for hours, but never more than now, as the red numerals on the countdown clock disappeared and the first synthesized notes vibrated. An image of an eagle in a fireball hovered above the stage, a neon red tunnel appeared and eight towers of flames rose to the sky. Leaping from darkness into the glow, rapper Travis Scott emerged, the instant for which tens of thousands gathered before him had waited.
Variety
"Yes, and…": Program brings the joys and lessons of improv into schools
Recent college grads' project raises confidence and communication skills.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's "This Week" — Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
Nation
Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash
A man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when the small plane they were in crashed in a wooded area of northern New Jersey, according to state police.