WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Manchin.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children's Hospital; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
__
CNN's "State of the Union" — Murthy, Sanders, Manchin.
__
"Fox News Sunday" — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.
Local
Milwaukeeans push lead pipeline removal to cut kid poisoning
Sitting in his North Side Milwaukee rental house, Nazir Al-Mujaahid discussed his son Shu'aib's challenges while the quiet 9-year-old lingered in another room. Shu'aib excels at sports, Al-Mujaahid said, but his speaking skills developed late, and he lags behind his 6-year-old brother in reading.
Local
3 sisters from Racine climb one of world's highest mountains
Elizabeth DeKraay Dunlap never wants to see an energy drink or energy bar again.
Local
Plans to open bar derailed, but not defeated, by pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic very nearly derailed the plans of Steve Patterson and Brian Miller last year.
Local
Superior officials spar over revenues from tourism industry
City and tourism officials are fighting over the future of the tourism industry in Superior.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday: