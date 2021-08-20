WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — To be announced.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
"Fox News Sunday" — Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
Ex-tour manager testifies against R. Kelly about Aaliyah
A former tour manager for R. Kelly reluctantly testified Friday that he paid a $500 bribe to a government worker to get the singer Aaliyah a fake identification card so Kelly could secretly marry her when she was 15 years old.
AP urges DeSantis to end bullying aimed at reporter
Twitter suspended the account of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary for violating rules on "abusive behavior" after The Associated Press said her conduct led to a reporter receiving threats and other online abuse.
San Francisco's new rule: Proof of vaccine or no dining in
Greg Ryken showed up to his favorite lunch spot in San Francisco on Friday with an appetite and his vaccination record in hand.
Claims against Elder: Will they harm him in Calif. recall?
A day after facing allegations that he emotionally mistreated a former fiancee, Republican Larry Elder scheduled two weekend rallies and showed no outward signs of altering the course of his campaign in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.
