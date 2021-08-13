WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County, Fla., School Board chair.
__
CNN's "State of the Union" — Hochul; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
__
"Fox News Sunday" — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Multiracial boom reflects US racial, ethnic complexity
For the 2010 Census, René D. Flores, a Mexican American college professor, marked his race as "white."
Business
'South Park' creators buying quirky Colorado restaurant
The creators of the irreverent animated television series "South Park" are buying Casa Bonita, a quirky restaurant in suburban Denver that was featured on the show.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
Nation
Boston's famed Skinny House back on market, listed for $1.2M
Boston's famous Skinny House is on sale again for a whopping $1.2 million.
Business
The Latest: Patients fill Utah hospitals beyond capacity
SALT LAKE CITY -- Coronavirus patients are filling Utah hospitals beyond capacity.