WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Eric Adams, Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Fauci; United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.
__
CNN's "State of the Union" — Fauci, Adams, Kinzinger; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby.
