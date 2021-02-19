WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Mayors Sylvester Turner of Houston and Betsy Price of Fort Worth, Texas; Matthew Pottinger, deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Fauci; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

"Fox News Sunday" — Fauci; Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.