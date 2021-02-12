WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Walensky; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid CEO; Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen, Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I.; Walensky, Hogan.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Walensky; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Johnny Pacheco, an idol in world of salsa, dies at age 85
Salsa idol Johnny Pacheco, who was a co-founder of Fania Records, Eddie Palmieri's bandmate and backer of music stars such as Rubén Bladés, Willie Colón and Celia Cruz, died Monday. He was 85.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were: