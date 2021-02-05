WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's COVID-19 technical lead.
_
CNN's "State of the Union" — Yellen; Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
