WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Dr. Vivek Murthy, President Joe Biden's nominee to be surgeon general.
__
NBC's "Meet the Press" — White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Deborah Birx, former coordinator of the Trump White House's coronavirus task force.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee for health and human services secretary; Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Romney; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
World
UN: Violence in Sudan's Darfur killed 250, displaced 100,000
Tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur region have killed at least 250 people and displaced more than 100,000 people since erupting earlier this month, the U.N. refugee agency said.
Business
The Latest: UK doctors want review of Pfizer shot timetable
Britain's main doctors' organization says it is concerned about the U.K.'s decision to give people a second dose of coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by manufacturers and the World Health Organization.
World
Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus
Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down in their homes Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the city.
World
Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh
Saudi Arabia said Saturday it intercepted an apparent missile or drone attack over its capital, Riyadh, amid the kingdom's yearslong war against neighboring Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Business
Asia Today: Sri Lanka minister who drank potion is positive
Sri Lanka's health minister, who has faced criticism for consuming and endorsing a herbal syrup made by a sorcerer, has tested positive for COVID-19.