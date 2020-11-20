WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Ron Klain, chief of staff to President-elect Joe Biden; Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of the government's coronavirus vaccine effort.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.; Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Slaoui.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump; CVS CEO Larry Merlo; Symone Sanders, adviser to Biden's transition team.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
White House Rose Garden adds Japanese American's sculpture
The White House Rose Garden has a new addition, but it isn't a floral variety.
National
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win
President Donald Trump sought to leverage the power of the Oval Office on Friday in an extraordinary attempt to block President-elect Joe Biden's victory as criticism mounted that his futile efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election could do long-lasting damage to democratic traditions.
National
Justice Dept. plans 3 more executions in lame-duck period
The Justice Department has scheduled three more federal executions during the lame-duck period before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, including two just days before his inauguration.
National
Court: Tennessee can enforce Down syndrome abortion ban
A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the procedure if it's based on the race or gender of the fetus.
National
Some governors ignore CDC advice on Thanksgiving gatherings
Coronavirus infections are ravaging South Dakota, where more than half of tests have come back positive for weeks. Yet Gov. Kristi Noem won't require masks…