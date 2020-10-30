WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Anita Dunn, adviser to Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar; Nate Persily, election law expert at Stanford Law School.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.