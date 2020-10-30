WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Anita Dunn, adviser to Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar; Nate Persily, election law expert at Stanford Law School.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Trump caps day with short speech in Minnesota
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
Local
Minnesota won't challenge ballot deadline ruling from SCOTUS
But Minnesota's secretary of state left open possibility of future legal action.
Politics
Trump agrees to 'speech-stifling' crowd limit in Rochester
President Donald Trump is headed to Rochester on Friday for a scaled-down rally under Minnesota pandemic restrictions.
National
Oregon could become 1st US state to decriminalize hard drugs
In what would be a first in the U.S., possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD and other hard drugs could be decriminalized in Oregon under a ballot measure that voters are deciding on in Tuesday's election.
National
DC activist groups primed for Nov. 3 and whatever follows
Activists in the nation's capital are banding together for Election Day, pooling resources, running training sessions for demonstrators, forming rapid-reaction teams and organizing events that are expected to draw large crowds.