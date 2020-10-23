WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden's presidential campaign; Corey Lewandowski, senior adviser to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta; national security adviser Robert O'Brien; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery.
National
Trump, Biden scrap on oil, virus with just over a week to go
President Donald Trump and his allies fought for support in pivotal battleground states Friday after a debate performance that gave new hope to anxious Republicans. Democrat Joe Biden, campaigning close to home, tried to clean up a debate misstep while urging voters to stay focused on the president's inability to control the worsening pandemic.
Politics
On Minnesota copper mining issues, Trump position is clear while Biden is mum
Stakeholders say Biden's silence makes sense given the tension between the labor and environmental wings of his party.
Local
With three incumbents stepping down, Hennepin County Board in line for a major makeover after election
The board will look different after veterans Opat, Callison and Johnson chose not to run.
National
Feds show support for U.S.-Canada airline venture between Delta, WestJet
The Transportation Department said Friday it has tentatively approved plans by Delta Air Lines and Canada's WestJet to work together in scheduling and setting prices for flights between the U.S. and Canada.