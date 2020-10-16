WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — To be announced.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
National
The Latest: Trump tries to explain lower fundraising numbers
The latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
Michigan court stops 2-week absentee ballot extension
Absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted, the Michigan Court of Appeals said Friday, blocking a 14-day extension that had been ordered by a lower court and embraced by key Democratic officials in a battleground state.
National
Teacher who turned ALS diagnosis into a movement dies at 71
Christopher Pendergast, a suburban New York teacher who turned a dreaded Lou Gehrig's disease diagnosis into a decadeslong campaign to raise awareness and fund research,…
National
White House: Tennessee mask mandate 'must be implemented'
The White House quietly told Tennessee early this week that "a statewide mask mandate must be implemented" to curb its growing spread of COVID-19, strong instructions that the White House and governor did not discuss publicly before the report emerged in a records request.