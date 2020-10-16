WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — To be announced.