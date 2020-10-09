WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Eric Trump, President Donald Trump's son.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation"— Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Leonard Schleifer, president and CEO of Regeneron; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
