WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Jason Miller, Trump campaign senior adviser; Kate Bedingfield, Biden deputy campaign manager

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Jennifer Palmieri, communicators director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign;

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — National security adviser Robert O'Brien; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Adam H. Schechter, president and CEO LabCorp.