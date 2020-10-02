WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Adam H. Schechter, president and CEO LabCorp.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Biden has tested negative for the virus; he will keep campaigning
Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus and pressed on with in-person campaigning Friday as President Donald Trump's hospitalization with the virus seismically altered the…
National
GOP faces reckoning over Trump's virus strategy, diagnosis
President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis on Friday was a moment of reckoning for his Republican Party, whose leaders largely adopted his strategy of downplaying the disease but are now confronted with a stark political nightmare weeks from Election Day.
National
An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump's diagnosis
Standing well apart on the debate stage, President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden looked out at an odd sight — one section of the room dutifully in masks, the other section flagrantly without.
Coronavirus
With thumbs-up, Trump flies to Walter Reed
President Donald Trump appeared in public Friday evening for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, boarding his Marine One helicopter for a flight to the military hospital in Maryland.
Coronavirus
Trump releases video, says he's doing 'very well'
The video came out as he headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a few days.