WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration's lead official on coronavirus testing.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; author Bob Woodward.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation"— National security adviser Robert O'Brien; Adam Schechter, chairman, president and CEO of LabCorp; former Homeland Security Secretery Jeh Johnson.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
USDA plans additional $14B for farmers reeling from virus
The federal government said Friday that it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they have experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Duluth
Biden, Trump stress jobs as they bring campaigns to Minnesota
President Donald Trump is speaking in Bemidji, hours after Democratic challenger Joe Biden flew into Duluth to meet with union members. The visits marked the start of early voting in a Midwestern battleground state.
Politics
Minnesota secretary of state sends letters encouraging absentee voting
The move follows a lawsuit by the NAACP and ACLU pressing for expanded voting access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
National
Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota
A solidly blue state for the past half century, Minnesota became an unquestioned presidential battleground on Friday as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fought for working-class voters in dueling events that marked the beginning of early voting.
National
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.