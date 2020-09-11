WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Jason Miller, adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign; Symone Sanders, adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Former FBI agent Peter Strzok.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation"— Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.
