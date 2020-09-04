WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation"— Mohamed el-Erian, Allianz's chief economic adviser; David Rubenstein, co-executive chairman of the Carlyle Group.