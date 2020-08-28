WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation"— Wolf; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Attorney General Daniel Cameron of Kentucky; Ben Crump, the lawyer for Jacob Blake's family.
