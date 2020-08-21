WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Kate Bedingfield, Joe Biden's deputy campaign manager.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Jason Miller, campaign adviser to President Donald Trump; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation"— Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; former FBI Director James Comey; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Notre Dame University President John Jenkins; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.
