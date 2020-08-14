WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Jason Miller, an adviser to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sanders; national security adviser Robert O'Brien.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House adviser Jared Kushner; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago.