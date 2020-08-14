WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Jason Miller, an adviser to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sanders; national security adviser Robert O'Brien.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House adviser Jared Kushner; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
19-year-old leading in Kansas admits blackmail, revenge porn
Democrats are scrambling to deal with the strong possibility that a 19-year-old candidate for a Kansas House seat in Kansas City will unseat a veteran lawmaker despite making incendiary comments on social media and acknowledging abusive behavior online toward girls in middle school.
National
Georgia park with Confederate sculpture shuts gates to rally
Suburban Atlanta's Stone Mountain Park, home of a giant sculpture of Confederate leaders, says it will close its gates Saturday in the face of a planned right-wing rally.
West Metro
Walz, Ellison, faith leaders call for unity in wake of attack on imam
Two teenagers, ages 16 and 13, were charged Friday in the Aug. 6 attack.
Politics
President Trump to campaign in Minnesota, Wisconsin next week
Trump will campaign for re-election on Monday in a Mankato event focused on jobs and the economy
National
Pennsylvania investigate sex abuse claims at care facility
Philadelphia has stopped sending local children to facilities operated by a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century.